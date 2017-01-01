%a - The abbreviated weekday name (Sun)%A - The full weekday name (Sunday)%b - The abbreviated month name (Jan)%B - The full month name (January)%d - Day of the month (01..31)%e - Day of the month (1..31) %H - Hour of the day, 24-hour clock (00..23)%I - Hour of the day, 12-hour clock (01..12)%l - Hour of the day ()%j - Day of the year (001..366)%m - Month of the year (01..12)%M - Minute of the hour (00..59)%p - Meridian indicator (AM or PM)%S - Second of the minute (00..60)%w - Day of the week (Sunday is 0, 0..6)%y - Year without a century (00..99)%Y - Year with century%Z - Time zone name%% - Literal % character